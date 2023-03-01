Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Now that we are in the month of March, we know we’re closer to a Virgin River season 5 premiere date. This show has been a yearly institution for Netflix and the vast majority of the time, we have seen it stream in the summer.

Of course, without further ado let’s go ahead and get into one simple subject: What could we learn about it this month? It goes without saying, but it would be great to get some more news on the show’s future soon! Filming has been done since November and by virtue of that alone, of course we’d love to open the metaphorical door and learn a little bit about what lies ahead.

Well, here is where we come to the good and bad news. We do think that it’s possible that the aforementioned streamer decides to share something leading into the new season, even if it’s just a series of photos that fail to give too much away about what the future could hold. However, we’d be shocked if there is a firm premiere-date announcement at this point. Virgin River more than likely is not coming back until March. By virtue of that, we are more than likely still at least a few months away from other details starting to come out. If we are lucky, we could end up seeing something more come out in late April or early May.

As for what lies ahead when the new season premieres (most likely in July), we think you know a good bit courtesy of what we’ve seen from Mel’s journey so far. We don’t think the producers are out to totally reinvent the wheel here and honestly, they have no real reason to! The most important thing is simply that they keep honing in on what works and hope that viewers remain as invested as they have so far.

(We should note that we’d love to see a season 6 renewal this month, and there is a small case to order that before a potential writers’ strike later in the spring.)

