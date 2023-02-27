Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Cast predictions!

If you are like us, then of course you are probably eager to learn a Virgin River season 5 premiere date as soon as possible! Of course, the truth here is that Netflix holds onto this information as tightly as they can. They don’t really give the cast and crew a lot of information about what’s coming before the cast and over time, we’ve just had to learn to deal with that … even when it’s not easy.

Now that we’ve said all of that, does the cast at least have some solid predictions as to when the show could be back? Well, let’s just say that we do have an answer to that at the moment!

In a recent Cameo that was shared on Twitter, star Alexandra Breckenridge guessed that the show would probably be back again in July, which is the same thing that we’ve been saying here for a good while. She also expressed hope for a season 6, which we personally tend to think could be announced over the next couple of months.

So why would we get a renewal so early? There are a couple of reasons for it. For starters, Netflix is going to need to issue an early renewal if they want to have the same filming timeline that they did for this past season, which started up over the summer and wrapped in November. Also, they probably want to get some scripts together as soon as possible. For those who have not heard, there is a chance that a writers’ strike happens later this spring; if you are Netflix, it makes some sense to try and get ahead of the game and get some scripts together ahead of time.

Just like Breckenridge thinks that Virgin River could be back in July, let’s just go ahead and share a prediction of our own. A premiere date will probable be announced in either late April or May, in roughly the same time period that we have seen already.

