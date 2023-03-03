Survivor 44 episode 2 spoilers: Problem with Lauren’s advantage?

As you try to prepare yourselves for Survivor 44 episode 2 on CBS next week, why not discuss where Lauren stands for a moment?

Based on what we’ve seen already in the show’s premiere, there is suspicion out there that she has an advantage thanks to what she didn’t show the rest of her tribe. Nobody knows that she has the Bank Your Vote advantage per se, but in our mind, the mystery is more terrifying than the reality. The last thing that any player will want while playing the game is this inherent fear that they could be snaked by something at just about any moment.

So what will the rest of her tribe do? They’re in a tricky position, but the Survivor 44 episode 2 synopsis below suggests that they may be raising some questions:

“Two Dorky Magnets” – Tribes must snake their way toward the win for immunity and reward. Also, paranoia starts to set in as a looming suspicion becomes the elephant in the room, and lines are drawn in the sand at tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 8 , (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, it’s possible that this “looming suspicion” is about something other than Lauren’s advantage, but that is the most likely thing we could see it being a reference to right now. Lauren does have more power in that she effectively has two votes, but if the rest of the tribe works together, they could thwart her. We’re also just curious as to how Brandon is going to feel right now, given that he was almost voted out and would have been, were it not for his idol. Everything at the Ratu (Orange) tribe is a glorious mess, and we can’t wait for the entertainment it may provide.

Who are you rooting for right now as we prepare for Survivor 44 episode 2?

