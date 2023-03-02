Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Current March expectations

We are now firmly within the month of March, so what does that mean when it comes to a Euphoria season 3 premiere date? We know that there are reasons aplenty to want more of this show but at present, HBO seems fine to take their time.

As a matter of fact, the news that we’ve gotten over the past month makes us think we’ll be left waiting even longer than expected to see what lies ahead for Zendaya and the rest of the cast.

Originally, it did seem like the show was going to be starting up production on the new season last month — however, it now looks as though that has been pushed back until the summer. Given that the February date was never confirmed, it’s hard to sit here and specify that there is an exact reason for this change. However, we do know that Sam Levinson has another show coming in The Idol, one that has found itself tied to its fair share of controversy. It’s certainly possible that work on one show is pushing back the start of the other. Or, it could also be the schedules of the super-busy cast.

Regardless, this news does make it feel all the more clear that we are going to be waiting a good while to get some more news when it comes to a season 3 premiere date. Odds are, we won’t even start to get hints of it until close to the end of the year. We know that once upon a time, there was a hope that the show could come back when we get around to the start of next year; now, unfortunately, it’s looking more like spring 2024 is what’s in the cards.

If we get any more teases about season 3 this month, they are likely to be vague at best — go ahead and prepare accordingly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

