The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Will Zach & Brooklyn go far?

Monday night is going to bring you The Bachelor episode 7, which is a critical time in Zach Shallcross’ journey. Every decision he makes from this point on is going to hugely impact the long-term future, especially with hometown dates right around the corner. He’s not going to bring someone to that point unless he is 100% certain that they could be there with him at the end of the season. That means some emotional exits could be ahead.

Is Brooklyn going to be one of them? We’ll go ahead and say that she is a personal favorite, mostly because she is outspoken and isn’t afraid to stand up for the other women — see, what she tried to do for Charity. Of course, speaking up has its risks, and we have wondered if it could hurt her when it comes to Zach.

In a sneak peek for Monday’s episode over at People Magazine, you can see the two having a conversation and even within that, you can see Zach having a little bit of hesitancy. Why? It doesn’t have to do with the Kat drama but rather, him wondering if he is worthy enough to meet Brooklyn’s family. She cares about them deeply and doesn’t bring people to meet them unless she’s 100% sure she could see herself with that person long-term.

If we had to theorize something right now, it’s that this episode could set Brooklyn up, even if she does not move forward, to be a major contender for the next Bachelorette or at the very least for Bachelor in Paradise. We do think production likes her, and with her being a barrel racer they can probably capitalize on the success of Yellowstone and some other shows in that particular vein.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

