The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Who will get a hometown date?

We suppose that it shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise, but there are a ton of emotional moments ahead on The Bachelor episode 7. How can you be surprised? We’re so close to hometown dates and at this point, every single moment matters.

So who are the top contenders to make it there? We tend to think that Kaity is the obvious frontrunner at this point and we have a hard time thinking anything otherwise. Gabi and Charity seem to be near-locks to at least make it to hometowns, but everything else seems to be up in the air right now.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full The Bachelor episode 7 synopsis below:

Zach and the seven remaining women head to the charming city of Budapest, Hungary, where the stakes are higher than ever. Kicking things off, Zach and one woman pen romantic poems and explore the city while learning more about each other in the process. Later, a group date featuring mentalist Labib Malik gets emotional, causing some to question their connection with Zach. Then, one woman reenters the picture, and a one-on-one date takes love to new heights.

As for who the woman is that is “reentering the picture,” that is most likely Greer, who was MIA for the entirety of this past episode. The unfortunate thing for her is that she’s so far behind a lot of the other people, and Zach certainly didn’t seem to enjoy his last conversation with her. We’d be shocked in the event that Greer ends up making it to hometowns, even if she did get the First Impression Rose. After all, a lot has changed since then.

Related – Check out some other updates on The Bachelor right now, including what else is coming

Is there anything that you are most interested in seeing when it comes to The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC?

Who are you rooting for at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







