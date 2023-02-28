The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Greer returns; hometowns soon?

Are you ready to see The Bachelor episode 7 premiere on ABC next week? We sure hope so, as more drama is ahead!

The first thing worth noting at this point is pretty simple: We are close to the end of this part of the show. Hometown dates are right around the corner! This is a very important time in the season where there is naturally going to be serious emotions, and some of the bigger, made-for-TV personalities are already gone.

Yet, Zach Shallcross may have stumbled into a little bit of reality TV gold in managing to keep both Brooklyn and Kat around for another week. It’s clear at this point that the two do lot like each other all that much — Kat was overly aggressive in going after Zach before his hometown date with Charity, and some of her attitude about it was off-putting after the fact. Brooklyn is far more entertaining, but she probably did a little bit too much at the end with checking up on what Kat was saying. At a certain point, she can’t get too distracted and has to focus on the primary reason why she’s there!

Based on the preview for what is going to be coming up next, there’s obviously going to be a new setting in Budapest. The path to hometown dates will get rocky as everyone makes their pleas to get some more time with Zach.

Then, there’s also Greer, who is coming back after being isolated for a long period of time. What is her relationship going to be with Zach? The last time that the two of them saw each other, let’s just say that things were a little awkward.

Big revelation!

Later this season, it does not seem as though Zach is going to sleep with anyone at fantasy suits — he calls this an act of love as opposed to lust.

Where do you think we are going to see things go moving into The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC?

Is there anything that you are most hoping to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







