The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming: More news soon?

Is there a chance that we could be getting some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at some point in the near future? Let’s just say we are curious at the moment, and there are some reasons why.

One of the things that we’ve come to learn in our hears of following TV is pretty simple: A lot of programs tend to be pretty darn dormant in the months that follow a hiatus, mostly because there is no real news for them to share and they don’t always want to generate false hope. Yet, the official Twitter account for the Elisabeth Moss show has stayed reasonably active as of late, and that does pose an interesting question: Is there anything going on, and what should we be watching out for?

The first thing we should note here is to not anticipate some sort of big reveal about filming over the next few weeks, as current evidence suggests that the cast and crew are going back to work in the summer. There may be a desire to present a different sort of climate for the final season — or, this may just be what worked out best when it comes to the schedule. Either idea makes at least a certain degree of sense when you stop in and think about it.

We could at least imagine that the show is going to drop some new behind-the-scenes teases over the next couple of weeks, given that it would help to at least ease the wait. Or, it’s possible that more news on the follow-up show The Testaments could come out soon. We should note that we don’t expect either series out the rest of the year based on present-day timelines, but we absolutely think Hulu will continue to want people engaged. After all, why wouldn’t they?

Do you think that anything more could be revealed soon when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

