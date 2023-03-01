The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: March expectations

As we dive into the month of March, what could we learn in regards to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? We know that we’d love to get something more on the series’ future in the relatively near future; it’s just a matter of how long we’re expected to wait.

So, with all of this being said, we wish there was some good news to share from the jump. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that is going to be the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Based on everything that we’ve heard over the past several months, it does not appear as though The Handmaid’s Tale is going to start production until at least this summer. What that means is that the odds of us getting substantial news on the future right now is pretty darn low. We’re not at a spot where Hulu needs to announce anything when it comes to the cast, let alone a premiere date. With the aforementioned filming timeline in mind, there’s a chance that we may not get anything more on a potential premiere date until the fall — the show itself probably won’t arrive on Hulu until early 2024.

Is there a small chance that we could at least hear something about the follow-up show The Testaments before the month comes to a close? It would be wonderful if that were to happen, but we can’t sit here and say that anything is guaranteed. That show still seems to be in the early planning stages, and we don’t think that there will probably be a lot of announcements on that until season 6 starts to air.

In the end, there’s one word that we’d use more than any other to describe this present predicament: Patience. Yes, we are going to need a lot of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What are you hoping we could learn about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of March?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we do not want you missing them. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







