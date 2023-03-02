The Mandalorian season 3: EP on Book of Boba Fett decision

Without a doubt there is a lot to love about The Mandalorian season 3 but for those who don’t know, there is also some controversy.

What’s at the basis of it? We don’t think the answer here is all that complicated, as it comes down to the story that has already been told on The Book of Boba Fett. That show featured the eventual reunion between Din Djarin and Grogu, and that meant that moving into this week’s premiere, the characters were already together. For more casual viewers, this created a certain degree of confusion since not everyone saw the other show. (Also, the explanation for the reunion in the premiere was not altogether revealing — Luke Skywalker was not even brought into it!)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for video coverage on The Mandalorian!

So why tell the story this way? Based on what executive producer Jon Favreau had to say to The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of it seems tied to him wanting to not waste a lot of time on getting his main characters back together on this show:

“We have characters that exist in both sets of stories, so we can use the opportunity of The Book of Boba Fett to check in on where these characters are … I knew that I didn’t want to dedicate a lot of screen time within The Mandalorian to a period of time where there wasn’t a lot of character progression. Both [Din and Grogu] were kind of stuck, as far as character progression goes, until they were reunited. So, my feeling was that it would allow me to do both of those things and freed me up now two years later to have a whole new context for these two characters to have a relationship and move forward.”

Does some of this make sense? Sure, but we almost wonder why The Book of Boba Fett story wasn’t just turned into a separate Mandalorian movie to bridge the gap between the two projects — wouldn’t that have worked just fine?

Related – Get some more news about next week’s new episode

Do you think The Mandalorian season 3 should have referenced The Book of Boba Fett more?

Let us know in the comments, and of course keep coming back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







