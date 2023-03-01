The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Down to the mines?

Next week The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 is going to be arriving on Disney+, but what can you expect to see?

Based on the events of the premiere, we do at least tend to think that Din Djarin has more of a plan … though it remains unclear just how he will achieve it.

Based on everything we saw this week, including the scene with Bo-Katan at the end, Mando is still eager to earn a measure of redemption for removing his helmet and will do whatever he can to get it — even proving that his homeworld is not entirely poisonous. He now has a precise location to travel to, and we tend to think that he’ll do whatever he can (with Grogu’s help) to get there. Sure, we also know that he wants to get the part necessary to properly repair IG-11, but where that falls in the priority list remains to be seen.

If you did love the appearances from Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff in the premiere, we tend to believe that both should resurface before season 3 wraps up — also, Giancarlo Esposito still has some story to tell as Moff Gideon. Even if you don’t see every important character from The Mandalorian on a weekly basis, we know they are still out there and could turn up at just about any time. Also, remember that this show has the utmost capacity to surprise, though they will have a hard time topping anything that happened with that Luke Skywalker appearance back at the end of season 2.

Remember here that Disney+ will opt for a weekly release for this show all season long — they have no need to rush it along and honestly, they make more money this way.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2?

