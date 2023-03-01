The Mandalorian season 3 premiere explains Cara Dune absence

Where was Cara Dune during the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+? The producers had years to figure out how to handle the absence of Gina Carano, who was not retained following a series of social-media comments. What did they decide to do?

We suppose that for some, the way in which Dune’s exit was handled was almost comical, mostly in that it was tackled in all of a few seconds.

In a brief conversation with Din Djarin, Greef Karga revealed that Cara, following Moff Gideon being handed over, was recruited by special forces and is no longer around. That’s it. There was no real need to go any deeper, and we’d be honestly surprised if she is ever referenced again.

After all, at this point there is no benefit to the show continuing to bring up Cara Dune, given that it sheds more light on the performer who played her and the decision to not bring her back. In general, we think the Star Wars universe would rather focus more on the characters who are on-screen. Karga did, for the record, offer Mando the opportunity to handle security and trade in his wandering ways, but it’s clear that the title character has some priorities of his own, ones that include him trying to earn redemption down in the mines of Mandalore and understand further the truth about his own world.

Is he going to do that? Well, we tend to think that this could end up being easier said than done. This will be the focus of most of the season and while there will be familiar faces from the past coming back, Cara Dune will not be one of them.

What do you think about how The Mandalorian season 3 premiere handled the exit of Cara Dune?

