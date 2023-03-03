Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that you’ve been waiting for a while to see the cast and crew back, and you already heard about some exciting things coming within the world of the Reagans.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share the good news: You will have a chance to see something more soon! “Collision Course” is a new installment that is set to arrive in just a few hours, and this is one that will have some fantastic stories across the board. After all, Lauren Patten is back for the first time in a while as one-time officer Rachel Witten, and we’re also going to have in here a chance to learn a little bit more about a dangerous situation featuring Danny and Baez.

Want to know a little bit more right now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Collision Course” – The return of Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), Eddie’s former partner turned social worker, testes her loyalties and conflicts Frank, when Rachel brings an accusation of excessive force against an officer. Also, Danny and Baez clash with a troubled foster child at the center of their latest investigation and Erin must make a tough decision about her campaign run for district attorney, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that there will be some resolution to at least a handful of these stories, and we’re glad in particular that Eddie is getting something big here. We know she cares about her job, but Witten is a good friend! Also, if an officer IS guilty of excessive force, they should be held accountable for it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

