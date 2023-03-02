Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: March reveals?

Now that we are into the month of March, what could that mean when it comes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? Of course, we find ourselves both interested and curious. How can we not be? We’re at a point in the show right now where we tend to think that there are a lot of different directions that things could go. Sauron has been officially revealed, we could be seeing a much younger Gandalf, and there are likely more characters on the way.

So is there any big news that you could expect to see on the show soon? Let’s start with a progress report — filming for season 2 has been going on for a good while now, but we’ve yet to hear anything regarding the end of that. We could see a couple of updates on that progress pretty soon, but that is probably all we are going to get here for the time being. Early indications, at least for now, are that the series could arrive on Prime Video potentially in the first half of next year.

The more interesting news regarding the greater Lord of the Rings universe could be the reports that Warner Bros. is now developing its own projects based on the J.R.R. Tolkien work, meaning that there could be films competing against The Rings of Power. Is this a concern? Speaking per Variety as to whether we could be getting too much Middle-earth down the road, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke affirmed their approach:

“We’ll see … We love our original series. We’re extremely proud of it, and invested long term. So, we definitely think there’s enough fan love to sustain ours for a long time.”

Speaking of investment, we would not be surprised if around the time season 2 is wrapped, some more news surfaces all about season 3. After all, we’re pretty darn confident that more is coming!

