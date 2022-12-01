Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Major recasting

For everyone who is looking for more news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, let’s just say that we’ve got that today and then some!

Today, it was announced via TVLine that Joseph Mawle, who appeared as the leader of the Orcs Adar back in season 1, is being recast. Moving forward, the part will be played by Sam Hazeldine. It’s a surprising change, but given the amount of prosthetics the character wears, it may not be immediately noticeable to some viewers who are out there. (Because of said prosthetics, this is a pretty difficult part to play — remember that it takes hours just to step into this role every single time you play it!

Meanwhile, there are a number of new cast members on board this new season: Think Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion) and finally Nicholas Woodeson (Rome). Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of information about who any of them are playing beyond this.

In a statement, here is what Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ own Head of Global Television, had to say about these castings:

“Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth … To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in Season 2.”

Remember that the plan here is for shooting to continue in the months ahead. Our hope is that we’re going to see the series return in the spring of 2024 or even before, but there’s a LOT of work that goes into making a show this epic.

