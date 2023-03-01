The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Now that we are into the month of March, what can we say in setup of The Gilded Age season 2 at HBO? There is a lot to be excited for; the question is just when we’re going to have a chance to see whatever is next.

First and foremost, though, let’s start by noting the bad news: We aren’t seeing the period drama back this month. Beyond just that, it feels pretty darn clear that we are not going to be seeing it back during the month of April, either. We’ve spoken in the past about Nathan Lane teasing a possible September return for the period drama, but the network itself has never confirmed that. We still do not understand why they would wait that long to give us more of this show, which is already done filming. Yet, we do need to at least be well-aware of this as a possibility.

For now, we would say that the best thing to hope for within the month of March is either 1) a tease about a possible The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date or 2) some new photos or articles about the story that’s coming up next. We don’t think the folks at the network are just trying to bury this show so if you do have any conspiracies about that, get it out of your head. This is a production with seemingly a loyal audience and notable executive producer in Julian Fellowes.

If there is any reason at all to be worried about a possible season 3 down the road, it has to do with something quite simple: How expensive all of these cast members and costumes may be. Those are things to worry about down the road, though; for now, let’s just be grateful in knowing that something more will be coming down the road.

