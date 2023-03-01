How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 7: Valentine’s Day?

Who wants to get a story about Valentine’s Day in March? Well, that is what How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 7 will bring to the table when it arrives on Hulu in just a matter of days!

We’ll admit that we are a total sucker for most holiday-related stories no matter when we get them, and that is why we maintain pretty excited for what we could be getting here. Of course, it’d be wonderful if we were to have a ton of insight all about what lies ahead — but at least we have a small tease courtesy of the episode 7 synopsis below:

The gang recounts their worst Valentine’s Day experiences in order to cheer up Ellen.

So why is Ellen going through it? Well, we know that her dating life has had its fair share of ups and downs, and that is definitely true for the rest of the group given how so many of them are now single. In the long-term, we do hope that this is the sort of story that could give us a few clues as to the identity of the Father, which we haven’t had a lot of as of late. The relationship with Sophie’s latest beau ended in a pretty disastrous fashion, and over a necklace that was made from his mother’s ashes. (Yeah, it was weird.)

Moving forward this season, we know that there is another love interest for her coming courtesy of John Corbett, but it probably will not go altogether well, either. After all, remember that the character hits rock bottom and at some point, ends up meeting Barney Stinson. That’s the big tease that they have set up for now, but it remains unclear when we are getting to that.

