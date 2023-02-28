How I Met Your Father season 2: A Judge Judy cameo!

The moment that tonight’s How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 named a drink after Judge Judy, we had a sinking suspicion. Was the famed TV personality going to be making an appearance in the episode?

We recognized fully that this is a world that has featured a number of big-name guest stars over the years, so we ready to see her turn up. Yet, when she did, it was actually still a pleasant surprise. Judy arrived at the bar to put a stop to Sid and Charlie selling “Judy Juice,” which was a terrible, mint-flavored Rose that Charlie got tricked into buying because he thought the saleswoman was attractive. He needed a way to sell it and sell it soon — hence, the name.

Judy’s known to have a sense of humor through her various legal shows, so we weren’t shocked that she got a few laughs over the course of the episode. Also, wasn’t it weird to see her in a different outfit than her signature robe? We should point out that at the end of the episode, Judy started selling her “Judy Juice” herself to make a generous profit.

As for some other notable guest-star appearances, odds are we’re going to be wailing for a little while to see some of those. Barney did not turn up during episode 6 and even though he will be back at some point, this is a 20-episode season! As a result of that, we don’t think that anyone is going to be rushing to bring the legendary character back.

Also, Sophie still has to get to her low point for that to happen. The main thing that happened with her this week was that her relationship with Oscar ended when she told him that he was better while wearing his necklace … which just so happened to have been made from his mom’s remains.

What did you think about the overall events of How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 6 on Hulu?

