Is Natalie Zea leaving La Brea, role of Eve after season 2 finale?

Is Natalie Zea leaving La Brea and her role of Eve following the season 2 finale? We understand if you are wondering — after all, think about what happened!

At the very end of tonight’s two-hour event, we saw this character effectively sucked away into a portal with a destination unknown. Meanwhile, Gavin vowed that he would find a way to track her down. It remains to be seen whether or not these two characters will have their happy reunion, but we remain hopeful that it’s going to happen.

After all, we see no real reason at all for Zea to leave the show at this point. If we never see Eve again, it totally eliminates whatever stakes would be there thanks to the cliffhanger! We want to see an epic journey where Gavin is able to track her down — or, she is able to find her way back. It’s not going to be easy, mostly because it’s not even clear at the moment exactly where she is.

One of the things that is super-important to note right now, though, is that the upcoming third season of La Brea is slated to be only six episodes. That plan could change later on but if it doesn’t, we’re going to see a storyline here that will have to be pretty tightly-packed. That means there’s a chance that Eve could be around her family again before too long — or, at the very least, this is what we’re optimistically hoping for!

In the immediate future, we know the sort of danger that Gavin is going to be in — after all, just think for a moment about that dinosaur! If that doesn’t indicate a matter of life and death ahead, we don’t really know what would.

Do you think that we’ll be seeing more of Natalie Zea as Eve as we move into La Brea season 3?

