FBI: International season 2 episode 15 return date at CBS

Are you interested in learning the FBI: International season 2 episode 15 return date following tonight’s new episode? We more than understand! Also, we are happy to help to offer up at least some answers.

First and foremost, the bad news that you are going to be waiting a little while longer to figure out what’s next. There is no installment set for March 7 and with that, it looks as though you’ll be waiting to March 14 to see the Fly Team back. In some ways, we should just go ahead and say that we’re used to things taking a long time with this show. After all, there’s a history of this happening time and time again — CBS wants to have a solid run of episodes for the end of the season, and they also want to give the post-production crew ample time to edit everything together. Both of these things matter a lot when it comes to the way that the entire FBI franchise is scheduled.

The unfortunate thing is that as of this writing, the network has yet to even confirm an episode 15 title or synopsis — it is fair to imagine that there will be another high-stakes mission for Forrester and the rest of the team to take on, and that’s tied with something more personal. In between Forrester’s near-exit from the team and Kellett’s romantic life, we’ve had a little bit of that the past several episodes already.

Be prepared for some stories to build leading up to an upcoming crossover event — and beyond that, we imagine that a season 2 finale is going to air in May. There is already an FBI: International season 3 renewal, so at least that is one less thing to worry about as we embark on this hiatus.

Instead, we can all spend a lot of time worrying about the future for some of these characters…

Related – Be sure to see even more insight about the FBI crossover event

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to FBI: International season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







