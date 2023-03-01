Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Our hopes for March

What could we learn when it comes to a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over the course of March? It probably comes as no real shock, but we’re hoping to get more news on the show’s future — and soon.

At one point, it did feel relatively clear what the future was going to be for the hit modern-day Western. Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast were supposed to be back at work this month, and we were gearing up for the series to return at some point in the summer. Then, everything changed weeks ago with the reports of scheduling issues involving the show’s aforementioned star. While Costner’s attorney has denied some of the specific claims (including that he would only want to work for one week on the remaining season 5 episodes), there still is not any clarity on when the show could come back or what the future could be.

So with all of the aforementioned information in mind, we are trying our best to keep our expectations low for the rest of the month. We’d be surprised if filming starts up as it once planned to over the course of the month and really, we’re just hoping for some sort of resolution to what is happening when it comes to the entire scheduling situation. After all, the longer this goes, the more the show’s return date gets pushed back.

Unless we do reach a sudden stoppage of this crisis soon, we do think that we’re going to be waiting until we get around to the fall to get the show back. Think in terms of a similar period of time to when we saw the first half of the season. We’d, of course, like to see the series back before then, but how can you feel right now as though anything is stable?

