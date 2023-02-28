The Resident season 7: Any March renewal hopes?

Is there a chance we can learn something more about The Resident season 7 over the course of March? Make no mistake — we absolutely know that people out there want it.

Now, of course it all comes down to what the folks at Fox want to decide when it comes to the future, and they have opted to hold their cards close to the vest for the time being. They have not announced a firm decision as of yet on a season 7, but we remain cautiously optimistic more will come. We don’t think that the rest of their lineup is stable enough to really handle a show of this caliber going away, and we do think they could squeeze at least one more, 13-episode season into their plans for 2023-24. (Obviously, we’d prefer more than 13 episodes, but we have to take whatever we can get at the moment.)

While we wouldn’t consider it a guarantee at all that we are going to get some renewal news this month, there’s at least a halfway-decent chance of it. Fox has not waiting to renew some of their other shows like The Cleaning Lady, and if they know there is more story they’d like to tell, it benefits them to start the process early. That would allow them some insurance in the event that a writers’ strike happens a little bit later in the spring. (This is definitely a concern that we, and plenty of other people, have at the moment.)

The latest we’d likely get renewal news is May, which is when Fox will decide on the rest of the fall schedule. The only reason we could foreseeably be stuck waiting that long is in the event the network is deciding between renewing The Resident or bringing on board more of their pilots.

For now, let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best!

