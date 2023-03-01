Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16 return date hopes at NBC

After what is coming onto NBC tonight, it only makes sense to be wanting a Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16 return date down the road? How in the world can you not?

In a perfect world, it probably goes without saying that we’d be getting more installments of the firefighter drama as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, it is clear that we’re not in said perfect world. We are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back on the air; at the earliest, it’s not going to be until Wednesday, March 22. NBC has released their full schedule up until that point, and we know that there are repeats currently set for March 8 and then also for March 15.

For those wondering, we do anticipate that Taylor Kinney’s departure from the series will last for at least a little while longer; whether we see Kelly Severide through the rest of the season remains to be seen. Until that time, we’d say that tonally, the show moving forward is not going to be all that different from what we’ve seen in the past. There is going to be some drama and elaborate rescues, but at the same time a few more lighthearted stories. We do hope that the writers lean even more into those over the next several weeks, largely because they do make up a huge part of this show’s overall DNA. They are one of the things we look forward to the most week in and week out!

Of course, we’re also hoping that by the time we end up seeing Chicago Fire back there’s a renewal in place for it and all of the other One Chicago shows executive produced by Dick Wolf. There’s even a chance at another multi-season order!

Unfortunately, when it comes to this, the only real thing we can do at the moment is cross our fingers and hope for some of the best.

