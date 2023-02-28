SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for March

Is there anything in particular we will learn when it comes to SEAL Team season 7 over the course of March? Make no mistake — this is absolutely a lot we’re excited for!

First and foremost, we are mostly just grateful to know at this point that there are going to be more episodes. We know that we were left waiting for a little while to know if Paramount+ was giving this cast and crew another chapter and luckily, we know that it’s happening. The question now is just waiting to see whenever the show is going to be back.

At the moment, it does seem as though March is going to be a fairly quiet month, so we would advise all of you for now to plan accordingly. We’ve yet to hear anything when it comes to the start of production and last year, David Boreanaz and the rest of the team did not gather until much later in the spring. We tend to think the same thing is going to happen here.

Even though Paramount+ is a streaming service and doesn’t have to play by the same rules as network TV, one of the things that we’ve learned about them over time is that they tend to view many things the same way as CBS. That includes giving us a new season of most of their shows every year. We tend to think for now they are planning a SEAL Team season 7 plan that is fairly similar as what we got for season 6, mostly because that specific premiere window worked so well for them. Unfortunately, that means there won’t be much of a hurry for many big reveals.

So what lies ahead when it comes to the story? It’s too early to tell on a number of things, but we tend to think the show will start by picking up with Bravo Team still in jeopardy — despite the passionate plea to keep them alive at the end of season 6.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to SEAL Team, including everything else we know at present

Is there anything that you are especially hoping for when it comes to SEAL Team season 7, whether it be a specific story or a premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







