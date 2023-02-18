SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: What we know

As we prepare for a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date over on Paramount+, there is absolutely a big thing we have to wonder right now. What news is out there about the show’s future? What can we actually say for the time being? Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things to get into.

First things first, we should make it clear that the David Boreanaz series IS coming back and that is not something you have to worry about right now. Isn’t that refreshing? We tend to think so. Now, we can just spend the next few months wondering what the writers are coming up with behind the scenes.

Beyond the renewal, of course the streaming service is keeping other details close to the vest and yet, there are more good things to think about for at least the next few weeks. We tend to think that production could start up as early as the spring, and we know that provided that things move forward at a steady pace, the show could premiere in either late summer or the fall.

With that being said, remember here that Paramount+ can do whatever it wants still in regards to a premiere date. This is not CBS and with that, they have no obligation to treat SEAL Team like it is one of the shows on a fall schedule. We do think that airing a new season every year is still important to them, and that’s why we think they will put new episodes on roughly at the same time as what we saw last year.

Insofar as the story goes, the cliffhanger around the future of Bravo Team was created for a reason. We tend to think that the powers-that-be are going to do whatever they can to ensure the story picks up where the last one left off and give us a number of big twists and turns. We know that Clay is gone, but a lot of the other characters could end up continuing to fight in his memory.

When do you think we are going to see SEAL Team season 7 premiere?

