SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: When to expect filming news

We know that a lot of you out there are still celebrating the SEAL Team season 7 renewal news from earlier this month — and understandably so! It is such a big deal to know that David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast are going to be back, especially since season 6 closed off in such a memorable way.

Now, of course, the focus does shift over to when new episodes are going to premiere — and the long road that we’re potentially facing to go from point A to point B.

First and foremost, let’s begin with this: A reminder that we’re at least still months away from the start of filming. As some of you out there may be acutely aware, the writers need time to get scripts together for new episodes; from there, the pre-production team can start to plan things out. By the time the cast arrive on set, it’s important for this to be as seamless and steady an operation as possible. It just makes life SO much easier for all parties involved.

Technically, we’ve found out about a SEAL Team renewal earlier this year than we did in 2022, and that makes it all the more likely that production will kick off in the spring. Once that is official, we can start to chart a little more towards a premiere in the fall. We honestly don’t think there is any real reason to expect a significant change when it comes to the schedule at all since clearly, all of this worked well enough for us to get a renewal. Also, we do tend to think that Paramount+ values their stability! It does matter to know that you are getting a show around the same time year in and year out.

Hopefully, come this summer some more specifics about an exact premiere will start to surface.

