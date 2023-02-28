Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Another reason for long wait?

We know that Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix at some point, but the question is simply a matter of when. The more that we hear, the clearer it becomes that we are going to be waiting a long time to see the cast and crew back.

After all, let’s just say that series star Jenna Oretga is currently busy doing some other things. According to a new report from Deadline, the actress behind Wednesday Adams is currently working on an untitled film from director Trey Edward Shults — there isn’t a lot of other info out there, but this is occupying her schedule at the moment.

Following this, we already know that Ortega has another big gig down the road in hosting Saturday Night Live. That means that this will occupy her through at least part of March.

So is some of this stuff slowing down the arrival of season 2? Not exactly, as we tend to think we are at least several weeks, if not months, from the start of season 2 production. The show was officially renewed last month and we tend to think that for now, the writing staff is working in order to perfect the story. They can focus on a few specific things now, and then get everything prepared for production a little bit later.

Filming a show like this does come with its own challenges, including shooting in another country and dealing with extremely long hours. That is something that Ortega spoke out about not that long ago. We probably won’t see the end result until some point in 2024 — fingers crossed for the spring, but it could be much later depending on the start of production and whether or not Netflix decides to split things up into halves. They have, after all, done that with a number of other series.

