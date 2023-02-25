Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Any fear for delays?

We already know that a Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix down the road, and that mere fact alone is worthy of some celebration! Yet, we understand if there are some more questions beyond that, including when the show will be back and/or whether or not there will be some unexpected delays that we see during the run.

Of course the operative word here is “unexpected,” as there are a number of things that can be rather difficult to predict in advance. However, we do remain hopeful that a number of things are going to go according to plan with a production of this nature, and we do tend to think that there’s one thing, at least, that you don’t have to worry about: A major impact from a potential writers’ strike.

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is a major threat of another big strike later on in the spring, and given the current state of things in Hollywood, this one has a chance to be of a similar magnitude to the big one that we saw back in during the 2007-08 TV season. This could lead to a delay of a number of shows … but potentially not Wednesday. Because of when Netflix renewed it, there’s a chance that everything will be written before a strike period. Of course, what happens with other unions could still have an impact here, but we don’t think a writers’ strike will.

Now that we have said all of this, there is another big question here to wonder: The realistic timeframe to actually seeing Wednesday season 2 on the streaming service down the road. Just remember that this is not going to be something that comes about in the immediate future. There is no production start date as of yet but we know that we’re seemingly months away. Spring 2024 seems like the absolute earliest we could see it back, but depending on when Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast starting shooting, that could change.

No matter when we see a season 2, let’s just cross our fingers and hope it is an annual event.

