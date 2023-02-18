Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Impact of Jenna Ortega gig

While we wait for an eventual Wednesday season 2 premiere date at Netflix, why not look at an interesting new component to it? We are speaking here, of course, about what we’re going to see with star Jenna Ortega over on Saturday Night Live!

This week, the great news was confirmed when it comes to the actress behind Wednesday Addams, as she is getting a great opportunity that most people out there can only dream of doing. Who wouldn’t want to be a host at SNL at the end of the day? This is a chance to showcase a wide array of different talents, and you can be as weird and silly as a given sketch dictates.

What this gig does have to do with Wednesday season 2 is actually rather interesting. Given that she is the star of the show, it’s fair to assume here that you won’t be seeing production start off until at some point after this show — not that this is all that much of a surprise to anyone out there in the first place. Remember for a moment here that there hasn’t been any buzz about a filming start date as of yet, and the show only got a formal season 2 order last month. The writers may be at work right now crafting new episodes, but a good bit of patience may still be required to get from point A to point B. The best thing that we can say, at least for now, is to be aware of that far in advance.

We don’t think Jenna’s SNL gig, for the reasons specified above, will delay season 2 at all. Based on our current timeline projections, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to see this until we get around to either spring or summer 2024. If it comes earlier than that, let’s just say we’ll be thrilled.

