Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Another new story tease?

If you do find yourselves psyched to check out Wednesday season 2 on Netflix down the road, isn’t it nice to get a new tease?

Honestly, finding out scoop on the latest batch of episodes has been hard for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that filming is not even underway as of yet, and we know that the actors have not even necessarily seen any scripts!

Of course that doesn’t mean that everyone is totally in the dark as to what the future is going to hold for the time being. Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, Luiz Guzmán had the following to say about what could be coming at least for his own character of Gomez:

That’s the plan. That’s the plan. I’m going to dance; I’m going to have a sword fight. And there was one other thing. I don’t know what it was, but yeah.

Odds are, these are some things that were discussed from the start for this character, and we’re just getting a chance to get around to them now. While we know that season 2 will most likely put Jenna Ortega front and center (just as she was with season 1), this is a really cool opportunity to expand the world outward a little bit. We have a hard time thinking that Netflix and the producers would balk at this opportunity.

Over the course of the coming weeks, we do tend to think there are going to be some more details that come out — even if we are waiting for a good while for a premiere date. Spring or summer 2024 seem like the most reasonable guesses right now for that, though everything is still admittedly in flux for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, us waiting to see when production starts or what Netflix’s plans are for some other shows.

