Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A reason for even more hype!

Of course, it’s absolutely true that the hype for Wednesday season 2 is next-level at this point, and we’re hoping to get more information on it soon! After all, more episodes were officially ordered last month and we are now fully at a point where we are waiting for another big reveal or two to surface.

For the time being, though, why not just go ahead and share another specific reason for excitement? Netflix likely either feels excitement, pressure, or both the more that new viewership numbers surface, and that includes a surprising reveal at Samba TV (via Deadline). When you look at the first 40 days of viewership for a given premiere, the Jenna Ortega series has now officially passed House of the Dragon as the most-watched first episode of 2022. Impressive, no?

What’s even more impressive and encouraging for Wednesday is just how a lot of people out there are choosing to consume this show — there’s no real pressure for anyone to check it out all at once or right away. More viewers discovered it later than House of the Dragon, which means that it could still be increasing its audience even today. That means that by the time we get to the season 2 premiere, there’s a chance to see even more records shattered!

It remains to be seen whether it is a good or bad thing, but there is still plenty of time for the Netflix show to gain more viewers. Given there’s no production start date for season 2 as of yet, odds are we won’t be getting the show until the first half of 2024. Let’s hope for more specific premiere-date news later this year. We do think the streaming service will share something more as soon as they have confidence to do so, since they will want to drum up interest as soon as possible!

Also, shorter hiatuses between reasonably-new shows are often considered a good thing.

