Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Who has seen scripts?

We know that Wednesday season 2 is absolutely coming to Netflix down the road, but it’s not going to be for a good while! The more that we hear on this subject, and the more obvious that it ultimately becomes.

It’s been pretty clear for at least a good while that the cast and crew are not in production on new episodes, and that may not be for a few more months at least. Now, we’re also getting a sense that the cast has yet to even see scripts! Speaking on the subject to Entertainment Tonight, Hunter Doohan made it clear that he hasn’t even seen any scripts yet. This is all he could say about the next part of the story:

“[We’re] coming back … Can’t really say anything else besides that, but I’m so excited to go back.”

We certainly think that Netflix will do what they can in order to ensure that the second season is back before some sort of terrible / horrendously long wait. Even still, though, you have to be prepared for them to not rush anything along. They know they have a lot to live up to following the success of season 2, and we absolutely expect it to be some time through both production and post-production. The cast will likely get scripts shortly before filming, and we hope that this process is at least done by the end of the year. That would open the door presumably for new episodes to come out in the first half of 2024, depending on however long post-production takes and if that makes sense for the streaming service’s calendar.

The thing that may be the most frustrating for a lot of people out there is that even when filming starts, all things related to Wednesday will still be secretive. Why would they give a whole lot away at the moment?

