House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: New projection

Are we able to make a pretty accurate prediction at this point when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date? If nothing else, we do think there are a few different things that we can think about when it comes to this subject right now.

If you missed it, there were some earlier comments made this month suggesting that new episodes could be back when you get around to summer 2024 — a pretty long wait, and maybe longer than some other people were previously expecting.

So why are we stuck waiting for so long? There are a few different reasons for it, but the biggest one at the moment is tied to something pretty simple: This show takes a LONG time to make. Filming does not start until next month and even when we get to the other side of that, we know that there are a few other things that will need to be checked off including CGI work, editing, and so much more.

If there is some sort of current projection we can make about the future of the show, it is pretty simple: We’re thinking about July. We don’t necessarily think we will see it back as late in the year as we did season 1, but that’s a pretty exhausting wait regardless. If there is any silver lining at all to mention here, it is that HBO will probably start sharing some teases a little bit before that. They will wait to generate excitement for the new season however they can, including photos, teases, and a whole lot more.

