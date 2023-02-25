House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Meeting the target

As so many of you out there likely know at this point, House of the Dragon season 2 is as anticipated as ever. However, it is also abundantly clear that we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see it.

Based on some of the most-recent comments that we’ve seen regarding the future of the show at HBO, it feels like the absolute earliest we are going to be seeing it back is in the summer of 2024. Why that long? Well, production doesn’t start until next month, and there is a long production and post-production window associated with a program like this.

Also, it is very-much important to note this: With a show of this magnitude, the network obviously wants to give themselves a little bit of leeway in the event that something goes wrong. They have a target that they want to hit and of course, they will do just about everything in their power to make that happen. If there is a delay or two, summer is such a large window that they can shift things around here and there. They want to be realistic with their timeline to not rush anything behind the scenes.

Perhaps more so than any other network under the sun, there is one thing we’ve really learned about HBO over the years: They will be patient with some of their shows. They recognize that they don’t have to rush anything since they have other hits, and they are reliant mostly on quality. That will keep people coming back! Given how successful the first season of the show was, they want to ensure that they hit that all over again.

Now, let’s just hope that when filming starts, we begin to get at least a few little teases here and there.

