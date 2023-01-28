Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: When will we learn more?

The idea of the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off remains tremendously exciting, and we saw that knowing full well there’s almost no real time-frame for it at all. HBO hasn’t even confirmed that the show is in development!

Are we still excited to learn more about this at some point down the road? Without a doubt, but we’re also very-much aware that the network is not going to rush anything along. If we get any information on it over the next few weeks, we’re going to be surprised. We think when it comes to the greater franchise right now, the focus is on House of the Dragon season 2 and understandably so, given that filming for it is slated to begin in March.

What we would go ahead and tell you, though, is this: Even if you aren’t hearing much about the Jon series, there may be things happening behind the scenes and we’re just waiting around to get a little bit more news. Unless HBO just randomly releases some sort of big announcement over the next few months, the next time they could be really asked about it is at the TCA Summer Press Tour, and that is assuming that they go. Amidst all of the Warner Bros. Discovery reshuffling, we haven’t seen them do as many press events as of late.

For those wondering, we don’t think the Warner Bros. Discovery deal will impact this particular show, even if George R.R. Martin has noted that it’s had a larger impact on the franchise at large. There are other potential prequels and spin-offs to Game of Thrones that are more of a risk. This one, provided the story is there, should be a slam dunk. Kit Harington is not only involved, but he seems to be one of the primary people pushing the idea!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

