Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, Feb. 28?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing the show back alongside FBI: International and then also FBI: Most Wanted? It makes all the sense in the world to want more installments of the show show, especially when you think about all of the various hiatuses that we’ve seen over time.

With this in mind, this is where we come bearing some good news: There are some more episodes coming soon! You’re going to see a three-hour block of the franchise starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and just as you would expect, there’s a lot of stuff happening all across the board. Take a look at the synopses below…

FBI season 5 episode 15, “The Lies We Tell” – When an off-duty diplomatic security agent is fatally shot in New York City trying to apprehend someone, the team investigates if there’s a connection to his time working in Croatia, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

(For those wondering, originally there was a different episode slated to air in this spot in “Family First.”)

FBI: International season 2 episode 14, “He Who Speaks Dies” – The Fly Team and Smitty head to Morocco when a commercial aircraft flying from New York to Athens is grounded and an American citizen on board goes missing. Also, Kellett’s relationship with Erdős (Miklós Bányai) continues to blossom, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 14, “Wanted: America” – When a rising star triathlete is found violently murdered, the team chases after one of her teammates and his girlfriend. Also, Remy reunites with a true crime show producer from his past, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

