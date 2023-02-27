The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Labor Day weekend?

We certainly don’t blame anyone out there who is starting to question when The Witcher season 3 is going to be premiering at Netflix. After all, we’d love to get it back as soon as humanly possible!

Unfortunately, at the moment it does seem as though we’re in for a rather long wait, even if we wish that this was not the case. The series is right now in the thick of post-production and based on most of what we’ve heard so far, it does not seem as though it will be done until we get around to mid-to-late summer. August still feels like a theoretically possible time for the show to come back to the streaming service but for this article, we want to pose something different.

As a matter of fact, let’s go ahead and get specific: Could Labor Day work as a feasible window? There’s a lot to consider!

Obviously, a lot of people would probably like to get Henry Cavill’s farewell season a little bit sooner than this, but there are some substantial reasons why Netflix could look at this pretty seriously. For starters, it marks an opportunity for them to take as much time as possible readying the upcoming episodes and editing them. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that it’s going to be a good time for viewership. Labor Day weekend is a time when a lot of people will be able to sit around and binge, and historically Netflix does really well with a lot of their shows around this point. We think it would be foolish for them to not at least consider this as they try to figure out what their upcoming schedule is going to look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

