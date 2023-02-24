The Witcher season 3 premiere date: What we know so far

The Witcher season 3 is absolutely coming to Netflix down the road, and that much has been very much assured. The streaming service is currently in the post-production process for this upcoming batch of episodes, which wrapped production later this year.

So what can we say about the current progress behind the scenes with the show? Even without an exact start date, there is actually more that can be said than you would first thing.

Take, for starters, this: That Netflix has already specified that Henry Cavill (back for his final run as Geralt) and the rest of the cast are currently poised to return within the summer. Also, we’ve heard enough about the post-production timeline right now to make us think that late July / August is the absolute earliest that we could see this series back. It goes without saying that it would wonderful if new episodes aired before then, but the only way that we foresee that happening is the streamer splits the season into chunks. They have yet to do that with The Witcher so far, even if we have seen them make this move with YOU, Stranger Things, and some other shows.

Now, we move slightly into more conjecture. Provided that we are seeing The Witcher back in the summer, it makes sense to anticipate a premiere date reveal in the spring. Think somewhere around April or May, if we are feeling particularly lucky. They could unveil a teaser around that time, but we tend to think that a proper, full trailer probably will not arrive until June at the latest. Like most of their competitors, the folks at Netflix like to spread out their reveals when they can.

As for whether or not the series will be worth the incredibly long wait, that’s just up to the quality of the content. Time will tell…

