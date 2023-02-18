The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Carrying into season 4?

For those who aren’t altogether aware just yet for whatever reason, The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix this summer! We know that there isn’t a super-firm premiere date at the moment, but we have reasons aplenty to think that this will be revealed within a couple of months.

Our hope is quite simple: That we see new episodes around August. That fits the post-production timeline that we’ve heard about so far, and we recognize that a certain amount of patience is going to be required to see the story go from point A to point B.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and get into something more — what lies ahead when it comes to The Witcher season 4 down the road! There’s already been a lot of discussion on that already, including whether or not the series will be the same when it comes to Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill. There has been a lot of controversy all around that over the past couple of months, and we’re sure that this will remain.

All of this is why, if you are Netflix, you need to have a pretty clear priority at the moment: You need to do everything within your power to get more episodes on the air, and also ensure that people are going to watch it. Do not be surprised at all if there starts to be a lot of news on season 4 right around the time season 3 premieres. We know that it will be some time before we see the latter season on the air, but we absolutely do think that the writers are going to do everything in their power to create some continuity here. They’ll also want to ensure that there are reasons for viewers to be excited, even if they have some hesitancy over the show’s new lead. That part of the equation feels relatively inevitable.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

