The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The Henry Cavill dilemma

As we prepare for The Witcher season 3 to eventually arrive on Netflix, there is a lot to be excited for from top to bottom. There is certainly a lot of action coming up, and we know that several characters are going to have big stories to tell.

At the center of many of these stories, of course, is going to be none other than Henry Cavill as Geralt, but there are further question marks that come along with that. Take, for starters, how in the world the streaming service is going to promote his exit from the show.

From the moment that his departure was first confirmed, it was pretty clear that this was going to be a hard thing for anyone to digest. There have been rumors aplenty surrounding the reason behind the exit, and that’s without even thinking about what the show could look like without him. It’s a delicate thing that Netflix may not want to amplify that much just because viewers don’t want to see him go; however, it’s also something that could bring more attention to the show, and that may be what creates even more intrigue from start to finish here.

In the end, remember this — we’re going to have a chance to see The Witcher back this summer regardless. Cavill’s exit does not seem to have any major role in when the show is released, as his footage has already been shot. It could play a small role in when season 4 comes out, though it does seem like everyone is moving forward with Liam Hemsworth as his replacement. Our hope is that this season will come out in late 2024, though with the production timelines here, we recognize fully that it could be early 2025 easily.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

