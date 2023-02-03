The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for February

As we get closer to summer, we realize that there will be more and more news out there about The Witcher season 3 at Netflix.

So what does that mean? Well, we are anticipating a formal premiere date announcement at some point, and it mostly comes down to whether that will be this month or at some other point down the road. We do think we are starting to get to the point where the streamer is going to say something more … but that doesn’t mean it will be in February.

As a matter of fact, we would be surprised if there was a huge reveal this month. Remember that we are still less than two months from The Witcher: Blood Origin having its own premiere on Netflix, and we think that there’s going to be a move made here to space some of these announcements out to a certain degree. There is going to be more said about the third season, but we tend to think it will come, at the earliest, in the spring.

So when could you ultimately see Geralt back on TV and/or the device of your choice? We’re looking, at least based on post-production timelines, at either July or August. We suppose that early September is also still possible, but we don’t think that Netflix really wants to wait that long. If you are them and want to get some attention around this show, you’re probably hoping to get it back as soon as humanly possible. In the process of doing that, you are probably also going to be preparing for season 4, which will star Liam Hemsworth following the already-announced and shocking departure of Henry Cavill. It’s going to take us a while to digest that.

The most we could get in terms of premiere-date news this month is likely a confirmed month — but we wouldn’t even count on that for the time being. A LOT of patience will still be required here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

