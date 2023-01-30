The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Without a doubt, there are a number of things to be excited about with The Witcher season 3 — the problem is just having to endure the long wait!

We would love to sit here and say for sure that new episodes (and the final ones for Henry Cavill) are going to be coming to Netflix at some point in July or August. After all, we know that the series has been announced for summer! Why wouldn’t we just lock in one of those months?

Well, the simplest answer that we can offer here is that summer is a little more of a broad window than we tend to think, mostly because a good two-thirds of September is technically still a part of it. This is why we do have to identify early September here as the worst-case potential scenario for this show.

One of the most important things to remember in regards to The Witcher right now is that based on what some of the creative team has already said, post-production is going to continue for much of the next several months. There is utterly no way to even consider the possibility that the show would be ready in late June, and even July may be too big of an ask unless Netflix decides to split the show into halves. This leaves the remaining months.

Is this a long, extremely frustrating wait? Sure, but let’s not sit here and pretend that this is somehow unprecedented when it comes to Netflix shows. This is the same streaming service that has made us wait more than two years for Stranger Things and we’ll likely be doing the same when it comes to Squid Game. By the time things are all said and done here, this may not look anywhere near as bad.

