The Witcher season 3 premiere date: More split-season talk

We know that not everyone loves the idea of a split season, but could it prove to be especially useful when it comes to The Witcher season 3? Let’s just say that, for the time being, we can’t rule this out.

First and foremost, remember where things currently stand. Last month, executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said to Collider (while promoting The Witcher: Blood Origin) that there was about seven months’ worth of post-production to go before work on season 3 would be done. That means right now we’re probably still six months away, and that would signal a late July or an August premiere. Netflix has already announced summer, so this falls into that window.

With that being said, is there a way to speed things up slightly? Splitting up the season into parts could be the way to make it happen, and the EP had the following to say to the aforementioned publication about the idea:

“We haven’t discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn’t rule it out. I do think that, obviously, we don’t put anything out that we’re not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it’ll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we’ll see what happens.”

From our standpoint, a lot could depend on what else the streamer has at their disposal. If we do end up getting shows like Manifest and Virgin River in June and July, that could make them more content in waiting for The Witcher season 3 to stream it all at once. However, if there is a gap in their release calendar, they could be a little more keen to consider it.

At this point, we do think things could go either way, but we also don’t think Netflix is trying to make ALL of their shows split seasons, even if they did it with Stranger Things and we’re getting it with YOU.

Do you think The Witcher season 3 is going to be a split season?

Be sure to share below, and also stay tuned for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

