1923 season 2 spoilers: The cliffhanger aftermath

As we try to prepare ourselves for 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, absolutely there is a lot for us to think about. A part of it is tied to when the show could return, and another part is what’s going to happen when it comes to the story.

There was, without question, a pretty huge cliffhanger at the end of the season 1. We don’t know what else you’d consider what transpired with Spencer! He is now in a spot where he needs to head back to Montana, but there is no guarantee that he will find Alex there. Their separation is a painful, emotional thing that will live in his mind, and that’s alongside the fear that Cara and Jacob Dutton may not even be alive back at the ranch.

In speaking about his character’s inner turmoil moving into the next chapter, here is just some of what Brandon Sklenar had to say to TVLine:

…Every minute he’s not there is one minute closer to [his family] not being there, and those stakes are there. It’s on his shoulders. It’s in his head especially now, and especially when we see him in Part 2 when it picks up. The shift in his character, knowing that he needs to get back there, and when he does, there’s a strong possibility he’s going to be going home to nothing. He may never see [Alex] again. And on top of that, he blames himself for it. So, the shift that he goes through at the end of this finale is so massive. He’s a different man when we find him again in Part 2. Definitely.

It’s pretty darn clear at this point that the stakes are higher than ever moving into season 2 and Taylor Sheridan has absolutely done a great job establishing that. It would have been easy or predictable for Spencer and Alex to be back in America at the start of season 2, but by separating them at present, an even bigger challenge is present.

