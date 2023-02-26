Outlander season 7 premiere date: More Starz considerations

In case you missed the rather fantastic news that was recently unveiled, production for Outlander season 7 is officially done! What this means is rather clear, as we can now just sit back and prepare for whatever is going to be planned for down the road.

For the time being, we recognize that the folks at Starz have not been altogether keen to share a number of specifics, and it is hard to have much of a clear timeline as to when that is going to change. Sure, they have noted that the series will be back in the summer, but that’s all that they have said for the time being.

On paper, it is easy to say and celebrate the potential notion that the show is going to air in July, and we do think that the network would also love this. However, there is also one other thing to be aware of right now: The potential of industry-wide strikes across several different guilds.

Would these necessarily impact Outlander in a direct way? We wouldn’t count on that, but what we would say at the moment is that it’s going to play some sort of larger role when it comes to the bulk of Starz’s upcoming schedule. If there is a writer or directors’ strike that happens in the spring or summer, that could give the network an incentive to either push back the start of this show slightly or have a larger midseason hiatus. They may need to hold on to as much as programming as possible to fill a gap in there. We can’t sit here and confirm that anything like this is going to happen, but it definitely is something to be aware of right now.

Above all else, writers, directors, and actors deserve their fair share — that’s why we are hoping for a smooth resolution when contracts expire in the months to come. With that, it would alo mean less of a wait to see some of our favorite shows.

