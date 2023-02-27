Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: What’s the next reveal?

As so many of you know at the moment, we are going to be getting some good stuff soon when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9. The problem, at the moment, is rather simple: Having to wait so long in order to see it.

There is uncertainty aplenty all about the long-term future of the Paramount Network show, and we wish that we could sit here and tell you that there are answers or, at least, some sort of solace down the road. Unfortunately, there is no real evidence that this is coming. Instead, the only thing that we can say is that more than likely, you are going to be waiting a good while to learn anything else about the future. To be specific, we’re probably not going to be learning anything until there is some sort of resolution for scheduling issues behind the scenes.

There is a chance that you’ve heard some of the reports already, but there seems to be an impasse right now between the show, the producers, and star Kevin Costner over his availability. While Costner’s attorney has denied reports that the actor is only available to do a week’s worth of scenes for the show, there may be other issues at play that have to be hammered out. This is, more than likely, not the sort of stuff that is going to be resolved or handled in the press. More than likely, we’re going to need some patience while we do wait for a handful of different things to be resolved — and more than likely, there are going to be some parts of this that are difficult.

The next announce, at least in some official capacity, could be whenever the show returns to production. Unfortunately, there is no clear indication right now as to when that will be or even what it will look like. We’re going to need a certain measure of patience, though for now, we do still think that Yellowstone will be back this year. It just may be hard to meet the previously-planned summer production date.

