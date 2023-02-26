Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? It absolutely goes without saying there is a lot of intrigue in the future of the show.

Just think about it this way. When it comes to flagship show itself, there are a couple of huge stories we have been set up for following what we saw at the end of this past episode. For starters, we have the epic family feud between Beth and Jamie Dutton going to another level. Also, you have everything that is going on here when it comes to the ranch, with the cattle seemingly heading towards Texas.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

We wish that there was a new episode airing later tonight, given that it would offer us a chance to see some really exciting stuff. Unfortunately, that’s not something that is altogether possible. Not only is the Paramount Network uncertain as to when the show is coming back right now, there is still no clear indication as to when production is going to start up again!

For those who are not altogether aware at the moment, there are reports of an impasse at the moment between Kevin Costner and the show over the remainder of the shooting schedule. Our hope is that over the course of the next several weeks, we’ll start to get a little bit more clarity and a few issues behind the scenes are going to be resolved. However, it already seems like the March shooting date is going to be pushed back almost no matter what; remember that it is hard for Taylor Sheridan to write scripts without knowing how much he’s going to have of one of his main characters!

One way or another, we do think that Yellowstone will be back this year — even if we have to wait a good while to see it play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on Yellowstone, including some further discussion all about the future

What are you the most excited to see right away when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







