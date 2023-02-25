Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: Will it be annual event?

. Do you think that this is really going to stop us?

The first thing to note here, of course, is that Showtime has already renewed the drama for another season — at the very least, this is not something you have to worry about! Instead, the big focus here is just trying to figure out when more episodes are going to arrive and beyond just that, if there could be any curveballs along the way.

From our vantage point, there are two different reasons why the network opted to give Yellowjackets the green light when they did. First, they really do want this to either be an annual event or close to it. We know it takes a long time to make TV in 2023, but we think they are hoping for a spring or summer 2024 launch for season 3. This allows the writers to get to work earlier and have a fairly seamless timeline. We think it probably helps that the producers had a specific plan from the start that lasted for multiple seasons.

There is also another wrinkle here in a looming writers’ strike, which could happen later this spring. The timing of the renewal may allow it so that there are scripts ready to go before the strike happens, and production may not be interrupted that much (depending on what happens with other unions). There may not be a sizable delay when it comes to this.

We tend to think that for now, Showtime wants season 3 to happen in the spring of next year — whether that happens remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

