Yellowjackets season 2 poster puts Antler Queen front & center

For everyone out there excited to see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime in just one month, here’s another reason to be. Today, the folks at the network have revealed a brand-new poster, and we tend to think it is going to generate a lot of buzz. (Of course, that pun was very-much intended.)

At the center of this show, after all, there is one person who stands out as most sinister: The Antler Queen. Why not highlight her to the fullest?

If you had over to the link here right now, you can see the new poster with the famous headdress … but then also a letter jacket and blue jeans. This image is meant to reflect on who the soccer team was before and then after the plane crashing down in the wilderness. At one point, Shauna and her friends were once ordinary teenage girls. Now, they are transforming into something totally different.

For those who are not aware, all signs at the moment point towards Lottie being the Antler Queen, and also a mysterious figure in the present. We’re going to meet the modern-day version of the character, played by Simone Kessell, in season 2 after they were teased in the season 1 finale. We’re going to meet an older version of Van played by Lauren Ambrose, and there is a good chance that she could be one of Lottie’s biggest acolytes. Just remember how she started to believe in some pretty unusual stuff at the end of season 1!

We know that the hopes are high for Yellowjackets season 2, given that season 1 was nothing short of sensational. At this point, you can argue that this is one of the most important series that the network has. We’ll just have to see if that pans out when we see new episodes arrive.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

