Yellowjackets season 2 tease: Another mystery surfaces?

We don’t think it comes as a shock at this point that there are a lot of mysteries when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime. The show is coming back on March 24, and we’re excited to dive into every single morsel the network shares along the way.

With this very thing in mind, why not go ahead and get into the latest thing shared courtesy of the network today?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is a very-mysterious quilt / towel / some sort of fabric creation with some relatively familiar symbology on it. There’s also some blood, just in case you needed a reminder as to what sort of world this is.

So what could this be a reference to, at the end of the day? There are a few different ways that this could ultimately go. For starters, it is certainly possible that we’re talking here about something tied to the Antler Queen, who has seemingly been established as Lottie in this world. Of course, could it also belong to someone new? One of the most interesting teases that we’ve had for the new season are the claims that the soccer team is not alone out in the wilderness. If there are other people somewhere out there, it could further explain how some characters decided into the state that they eventually get into down the road. Of course, it’s also possible they get there on their own. Just remember the state of misery so many of them are going to be in thanks to the cold and, presumably, their hunger.

Of course, we do know that there is at least one new face coming on board season 2 in Elijah Wood’s Walter, but he is more of a key player presumably in the present.

Related – Want to know more about this character at the moment?

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







